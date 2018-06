MISSOULA – A wandering moose caused some drivers to pause as the big creature was seen near Grizzly Grocery in Missoula on Tuesday evening.

A picture was sent to us by Dave Naugle who took it in the parking lot across the street from the store near Higgins and Beckwith around 5:30 p.m.

There was an earlier moose sighting not far from there a couple of weeks ago early in the morning when a moose was galloping down Brooks Street.