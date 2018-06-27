GREAT FALLS – High school students from around Montana are in Great Falls this week to learn more about healthcare careers.

The Medstart Camp showcases different health education programs across the area.

It encourages young men and women who want to go into the healthcare field to think about their options.

The students will job shadow at the Great Falls Clinic, attend panels, and will tour Benefis Mercy Flight.

Havre High School senior Josie Dionne said her favorite part so far was delivering a baby in the Simulation in Motion-Montana truck.

“To see how much the technology has advanced to where you can not only learn it in the book, but can actually do it on someone who is almost real,” Dionne said.

They also worked on their blood clotting skills with Great Falls Emergency Services.