GREAT FALLS – Lawrence “Larry” Lee Kiedrowski, who passed away January 6 in Great Falls at the age of 71, will be remembered next week during a memorial service in Hogeland.

Edwards Funeral Home says that the graveside service will be on June 23 at the Wing Cemetery in Hogeland at 11:30 a.m.; and that “following the service there will be a luncheon for all who join us.”

Kiedrowski was known for his sometimes simple, sometimes elaborate carts that he wheeled along the sidewalks of Great Falls.

The KRTV Facebook page was flooded with people sharing fond memories about Larry.

Carl Yost: I used to take my son to taco tuesday at Taco Treat on 10th Ave South every week after school. Larry would be there every time having lunch at the next table over.

Lisa Lisa: I remember some years ago when I did home care I would talk to him every morning as I walked my client to the bus stop he was a nice guy

Miranda Hedge: Great falls people were his family – so sad we won’t see him anymore – I always seen him at target and always struck up a convo with him such a nice guy

Fred Walker: He use to break my heart when I work nights at West County Market in the winter. He would come and get up on the smoking table go to sleep and it would be 5 to15 below zero and I would beg and beg for him to come inside and he refused. I would spend all night going out and making sure he was OK. Rest In Peace Larry you deserve it.

Shelly Barber: He would come into Biglots everyday when I was at work and he would shop then he would come to check out he told me he liked me because I was his friend

Cari Freeman-Isakson: I was a student at Dahl’s college of Beauty in the late 90’s. I remember Larry coming in often to use the vending machine. The whole beauty school would greet him and he was always friendly.

Sandra Haddenham: My son and I gave him a bottle of ice cold water on one of the hottest days. He was very grateful and had the sweetest voice. I will miss seeing around. RIP Larry.

Lisa Louise Evans: 23 years ago we moved to Great Falls, we saw this man with tin foil on his head and covered in duct tape. My children as young as they were curious of course. over the course of years, we all got to know Larry on the street. He was a kind man. You would think kids at that age would be scared or be mean, but when they would always visit him. Even as adults now. We were just talking about Larry and how we have not seen him around. R.I.P Larry. you were kind soul.

