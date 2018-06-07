The Montana Highway Patrol issued a reminder in recognition of National Secure Your Load day on Wednesday.

The MHP asked the public to take the time to secure loads with rope, straps, tarps, and other materials when driving.

They also advised periodically checking vehicles, especially the exhaust system as rusty mufflers and exhaust pipes are common roadway debris.

The MHP shared a photo of a shed that fell onto the roadway 15 miles from Malta and another from a 2015 incident in Minnesota where a loose trailer hitch flew into a windshield. No one was injured.

The MHP also showed a picture from 2016 where a piece of old milling equipment came loose from a flatbed trailer and went through the windshield of a car behind it. No injuries were reported.

Another photo showed a truck that took a curve too fast, which forced the truck and trailer off of the road and into the guard rail. An estimated 50,000 pounds of molybdenum spilled.

The public is asked to always be vigilant when driving and to continually scan the roadway.