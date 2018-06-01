HELENA – Former State Corrections Director Mike Batista has joined AARP Montana.

Batista graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminology. Batista is replacing Claudia Clifford, who retired from AARP in March of 2018.

Batista will serve as the organization’s Associate State Director of Advocacy and Outreach.

In his new role, he will work with state and federal lawmakers on policy issues, as well as outreach efforts within communities.

“Everything I have engaged in so far has been driven by my keen interest in making a difference in people’s lives,” said Batista. “I welcome the opportunity to join the AARP team and continue to use my skills and experience to further the goals of the organization and the people served.”

AARP says during the next legislative session, Batista will work on health care, care giving, consumer protection and utility issues.

Prior to his service with the state of Montana, he was an intelligence manager for the Drug Enforcement Administration from 1987 to 1994, working in Texas and Nevada.

Batista was appointed the Director of the Montana Department of Corrections in 2012.

Most recently, he served as Director of Helena’s Friendship Center.