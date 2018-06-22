Today is Mikenzie’s last day at KTVH. In her own words, “When I started here over three years ago, I never imagined sitting where I am today.

None of this would be possible without the hard-working team that you never even see. So for the group who helps make it all happen, thank you.

Most importantly, I want to say thank you to the viewers at home, who welcome us into your home each and every night.

That’s an honor and responsibility I’ve never taken lightly. Thank you for putting your trust in us.

Thank you for allowing us to give you the most important information of the day, for laughing with us, and thank you for allowing me to be a part of your day.

I take pride in what we have been able to accomplish. Each night, we strive to bring you the most important and accurate information, and I know that won’t change.

Montana has become my home-away-from-home, and I feel so lucky to have been able to live and work here.

I’m positive this isn’t really goodbye.”

Mikenzie has taken a job in Michigan. We here at KTVH want to wish her a fond farewell, and best of luck on her next endeavors and adventures.