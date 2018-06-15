BUTTE – It was 140 years ago when Butte’s miners formed the first union. For decades this day was celebrated as Miner’s Union Day. It’s still being celebrated – on a much smaller scale – today.

“It was an important day, Miner’s Union Day, and we’re preserving that history here,” said Jeanette Kopf of the World Museum of Mining.

The World Museum of Mining will celebrate it this Saturday with free admission, music and a demonstration from Montana Tech mining students. Larry Hoffman is 72 years old and worked in underground mining his entire life – literally. He started working in mining when he was 8 years old.

“It was wonderful. You take a kid, take him underground, it’s dark and there’s all these railroad tracks and railroad cars going everywhere and they blow things up,” said Hoffman.

Miner’s Union Day was a big holiday in Butte; most people got the day off and they had a huge celebration down at the former Columbia Gardens fairgrounds. Now those old enough to remember that celebration said it was a good time.

“The days of Columbia Gardens Miner’s Union Days were great, they had rock drilling contests, they had first aid contests, races, tug-of-war, you name it, they enjoyed themselves on Miner’s Union Day,” Hoffman said.

Celebrating the brotherhood of labor. The public is invited to attend the Miner’s Union Day celebration Saturday at the museum from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News