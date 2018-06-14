UPDATE 06/15 (10:04 a.m.): The Helena Police reports that Lyric Franklin has been found and is safe.

HELENA – The Helena Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 5-year-old African American girl named Lyric Franklin. According to police, Lyric was last seen wearing a pink shirt with “love” on the front and light colored shorts or a skirt. Lyric also wears pink glasses. Lyric is approximately 3′ tall and weighs between 40 and 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.



Lyric is suspected to be with her non-custodial father, Kielan Franklin. Kielan is an African-American male that is 5 foot 6 and 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

HPD believes Lyric is in danger as Kielan has a history of past drug abuse and drug distribution. Kielan has also reportedly used drugs around Lyric. Furthermore there is a long history of domestic violence between Kielan and Lyric’s mother, and Lyric has been present during these incidents.

If either party is located, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or 911. Reference Helena Police Department case # HP183500.