MISSOULA – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rebecca Grace Romero as the young woman who was killed in a Sunday morning hit-and-run crash near Lowell School in Missoula.

Romero, 22 years old, had recently graduated from the University of Montana; she hailed from Stockton, California.

She was found by police and emergency responders in the middle of Phillips Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. It looked as though Romero had been hit by a vehicle and left in the road.

The Montana Highway Patrol and accident investigators were then called to the scene.

Although Missoula Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing, 26-year-old Daniel Grady is being charged with felony counts of negligent homicide and failure to remain at the scene.

He is currently being held in Missoula County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

We contacted Romero’s father, who said that his daughter was set to enter basic training with the Montana National Guard on August 1.

“We have so few words to describe our feelings of having her life ended so needlessly,” Romero said. “We are also saddened for the 26 year old driver and his passengers who lives are also changed forever. All we can say to them right now is this…We hope you have a chance to have daughters in your live’s. We hope you get the opportunity to raise them experiencing the joy, hurts, and love that goes into guiding them to be fantastic people who love the world around them. Only then, will you understand what we have lost with Rebecca’s death.”

Reported by By Connor McCauley