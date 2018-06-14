MISSOULA – A Missoula icon known as “dancing man” died on Wednesday.

The Missoula Downtown Association reports on their Facebook page that 77-year-old Ronald Kephart had a medical incident at the weekly summer event Out to Lunch in Missoula’s Caras Park on Wednesday.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Kephart died at a local hospital of cardiovascular issues.

The Board of Directors and staff of the Downtown Missoula Partnership says they are thankful for the rapid response of the community members in attendance, as well as the emergency response teams from the City of Missoula police and fire departments and Missoula Emergency Services.

Story continues below



“Mr. Kephart was one of Downtown Missoula’s biggest enthusiasts, attending virtually every public live music event in the heart of our community,” said DMP Executive Director Linda McCarthy. “His joyful and inspiring dance will be missed by many Missoulians.

“While we mourn the passing of this intriguing individual, we find comfort knowing he was doing what he loved when his life on this Earth came to a close.”

A moment of silence will take place Thursday evening at the Downtown Tonight Summer Series in Caras Park to recognize his passing.