<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HAVRE – A man lost his mobile home after it caught fire in Havre on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called out around 2:19 p.m. to the 800 block of 2nd Street for a structure and grass fire.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire contained.

Story continues below



The mobile home was vacant at the time of the fire.

The owner was working on getting it ready for disposal when one of the cuts sparked and caught the home on fire.

There was also a small grass fire that was put out right away as well.

There were no injuries.