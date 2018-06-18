BUTTE – The Festival City had two major festivals canceled this summer and organizers of Butte’s Montana Folk Festival wants to reassure the public this event is happening this summer.

“They might have seen some press coverage of the Original Festival which has been postponed this year, as well as Evel Knievel Days, there was some press about that too, But the Montana Folk Festival, I couldn’t stop it if I wanted to,” said Folk Festival organizer George Everett.

Organizers of the free three-day music festival became concerned after receiving several emails and messages from people asking it the folk festival had been canceled. Everett said it will go on as planned next month. He’s even personally traveling the state to put up posters to get the word out.

“Plaster(ing) poster across western Montana and going to Missoula and all the places in between that I can find,” Everett said.

Everett says the Folk Festival does more than just bring in an influx of new money into Butte for a weekend. It actually has a lasting economic impact on the Mining City.

“People will see the value in traveling from a long distance to come to visit Butte and maybe get to interact with what we have here and consider it a place to want to do business and they might want to relocate and live here,” he said.

Everett adds he hopes the other festivals will return because more summer events are good for the city. The Folk Festival will be held July 13-15.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News