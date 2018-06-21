HELENA – The Montana Historical Society is saying goodbye to longtime historian Ellen Baumler as she heads into retirement.

On Wednesday, crowds gathered on the lawn of the Montana Historical Society for a concert honoring Baumler.

The interpretive historian has been working at the historical society for 26 years and officially retires at the end of next week.

Known for her love of history, Baumler has authored numerous books detailing parts of Montana’s past. She often shares her knowledge with the community by inviting people to come hear her talk. While this is the end of her career at the historical society, Baumler said there’s much more to come.

“You have certainly not seen the last of me,” Baumler said. “I’m halfway through another book already and I need to finish that and I have another one planned.”

Baumler said some of her favorite memories include working with third and fourth graders leading tours around Helena. She estimates she led tours for over 400 school children in May alone. Baumler said she wants to use history to instill a “sense of place” in local children and make them feel a part of the community.

“I’m not through doing that either,” Baumler said.

Wednesday’s concert featured Jack Gladstone, one of Baumler’s favorite musicians. She was also jokingly inducted by colleagues into the “National Register of Historic Persons,” a reference to her many national register nominations.