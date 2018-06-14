GREAT FALLS – The Montana Invasive Species Council (MISC) hosted a tribal issue in Great Falls on Thursday.

Participants discussed emerging species and species of concern across the state.

The MISC is a statewide partnership working to protect Montana’s economy, natural resources, and public health through a coordinated approach across different levels of government to combat invasive species.

Story continues below



The different levels of government each have a lot of the same priorities of the species MISC manages.

Bryce Christiaens, who is the chair of The Montana Invasive Species Council, said, ““If we share resources either through finances or expertise we can reduce duplication and effort and more effectively manage species across the landscape.”

The MISC meets approximately once every two months and plans to have another meeting in Great Falls in July.

That meeting will be more open to the public and will give them the chance to address concerns about invasive species in the state.

The Invasive Species Council will be hosting an Invasive Species Summit in mid-November in Helena.

Click here to learn more about the MISC.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News