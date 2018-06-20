HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice announced Tuesday they have developed a new website and hotline for survivors of sexual assault.

The site features a video message from Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and is at www.dojmt.gov/SAKI.

It includes:

Links to survivor resources, including an interactive map to locate nearby services

Crisis phone numbers and contact information for local victim advocates

Explanations of community-based advocate and system-based advocate roles

Confidentiality information

Progress updates on the SAKI Task Force/Initiative

Sexual Assault Response Teams locations

Story continues below



Later plans include a kit-tracking system, which allows survivors to monitor the progress of the sexual assault kit.

Survivors can also call a new hotline, 1-888-KIT-LINE or email ContactSAKI@mt.gov .