HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice announced Tuesday they have developed a new website and hotline for survivors of sexual assault.
The site features a video message from Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and is at www.dojmt.gov/SAKI.
It includes:
- Links to survivor resources, including an interactive map to locate nearby services
- Crisis phone numbers and contact information for local victim advocates
- Explanations of community-based advocate and system-based advocate roles
- Confidentiality information
- Progress updates on the SAKI Task Force/Initiative
- Sexual Assault Response Teams locations
Later plans include a kit-tracking system, which allows survivors to monitor the progress of the sexual assault kit.
Survivors can also call a new hotline, 1-888-KIT-LINE or email ContactSAKI@mt.gov .