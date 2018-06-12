

MISSOULA- A smile is worth a thousand words … or so they say! But in reality, a clean mouth is the gateway to overall health.

We go behind the doors of Paradise Dental Technologies in this Montana Made report where the finest dental instrument craftspeople in the world are creating a one of a kind Treasure State product.

Paradise Dental Technologies creates the number one dental instrument in the world — the Montana Jack. It’s a tool that hygienists and dental professionals say they cannot live without.

Not only does PDT, Inc push the limits in terms of creating a product enjoyable for patients, but also the user.

Story continues below



PDT, Inc CEO Linda Miller says that 40%-to70% of dental professionals have carpal tunnel or some type of muscular skeletal disorder which is a big reason why the company focuses on the ergonomics of their products.

“That’s why we named the company Paradise Dental because it has to be paradise to have instruments used on you more comfortable, ” Miller said. “You used to look at dental instruments and go, “Ahh tools of torture,” and these are much more comfortable for patients.”

PDT, Inc. is a leading competitor for dental instruments. Miller says they are the #2 company in the US, UK and Canada. The company has spread into roughly 50 other countries. But despite the international success, they come from humble beginnings.

“We were in a garage, so then we built a bigger house with an outside garage. Then we took over that house and then we bought a pull barn, ” Miller said. “Now, we are in this facility and still 18 years later, we have 21% growth over the first quarter of last year. Now, we are looking at breaking ground on another 20,000 square feet. We’ve been very blessed and we have an incredible team of people that make it all happen.”

PDT, Inc. won “Employer of Choice” Award of 2018; a true testament to the work environment Miller has created for her over 80 employees.

“I’ve been with PDT for five years now and I have never enjoyed working for a company as much as this one,” employee Angela Ritchey said. “I love that the owner is two doors down from me. I feel that having her here and being a part of everyday life at this company makes it a really great place to work.“

Paradise Dental Technologies also donates to non-profits and over 400 missions worldwide, giving back on a global level.

-Kent Luetzen reporting for MTN