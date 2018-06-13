The boilers at the Montana State Capitol Complex Main Plant building are currently being removed as a part of major infrastructure improvements at the Capitol.

Originally installed in 1968, the massive boilers provide around 23 percent of the heat for Capitol Complex including the State Capitol building.

Due to their size crews have to cut apart the half-century-old machines in order to remove them.

Most of the scrap material will be recycled.

General Services Division Administrator Stephen Biamonte says it’s critical to make sure these boilers are replaced sooner than later.

“We just need to make sure that they’re efficient and that they’re running smoothly,” says Biamonte, “We really can’t afford to take a chance on losing such a large part of our infrastructure. It would be catastrophic to lose boilers in the middle of winter. “

The replacement boilers are slated to be installed by September so that General Services has time to ensure everything is running properly by October.

The new boilers will be significantly more efficient and will save 1 million gallons of water per year.

The total cost of the project is $2,077,205 and was approved by the 65th State Legislative Session.