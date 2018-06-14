GREAT FALLS – Montana ExpoPark has released the complete list of scheduled concerts/performers, along with dates and prices for each show.

Jeff Foxworthy will perform on Friday, August 3, at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena during the 2018 Montana State Fair. Foxworthy is also known for hosting the TV game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader for several seasons.

Other performers scheduled for the Montana State Fair are:

The rock band Seether; Montana ExpoPark says: “Seether, the multiplatinum rock radio anthem-making machine whose albums, songs, and live performances are armed with big riffs, bigger melodies, crunchy tones, and atmosphere will take the stage on Saturday, August 4, to finish out the 2018 Montana State Fair night show line-up.”

Other acts scheduled to perform include Midland, with guest Michael Ray, on Monday July 30th. Midland’s sound is similar to seventies California country and some of their hit songs are “Drinkin Problem” and “Make a Little.” Michael Ray built his fan base by tilling the fertile southeastern soil and some of his well-known songs are “Get to You” and “Think a Little Less.”

The Temptations will be bringing the soul to the Montana Expopark on Tuesday July 31st. The group has been performing throughout the world for more than fifty years. Some of their hit songs include “My Girl”, “Papa was a Rollin’ Stone”, “Just my Imagination”, and “Treat her like a Lady.”

Brothers Osborne will also be taking the stage during the fair which runs July 27th through August 4th.

Tickets are now on sale.

For more information, call the ExpoPark at 406-727-8900.

BROTHERS OSBORNE – Sun., July 29 @ 7:30pm

MIDLAND with special guest Michael Ray – Mon., July 30 @ 7:30pm

THE TEMPTATIONS – Tues., July 31 @ 7:30pm

JEFF FOXWORTHY – Fri., August 3 @ 9:00pm

SEETHER – Sat., August 4 @ 9:00pm

Platinum Package – $215

Reserved seating to BROTHERS OSBORNE, MIDLAND with special guest Michael Ray, THE TEMPTATIONS, JEFF FOXWORTHY, and SEETHER, gate admission for each show, and $20 in food coupons.

Gold Package- $185

General Admission seating to BROTHERS OSBORNE, MIDLAND with special guest Michael Ray, THE TEMPTATIONS, JEFF FOXWORTHY, and SEETHER, gate admission for each show, and $20 in food coupons.

Exclusively Brothers Osborne

Reserved: $48 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

General Admission: $41 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

Exclusively Midland with special guest Michael Ray

Reserved: $41 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

General Admission: $33 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

Exclusively The Temptations

Reserved: $35 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

General Admission: $28 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

Exclusively Jeff Foxworthy

Reserved: $48 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

General Admission: $41 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

Exclusively Seether

Reserved: $41 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

General Admission: $33 to include fair gate admission and a $5 food coupon.

Carnival Wristbands

$22 per wristband (Retail cost is $30)

(On sale until July 27 at 6:00pm)

Montana State Fair 10-pack Bonus Buy

$50 for 10 fair gate admission tickets.

(must be purchased in increments of 10) (On sale until July 27 at 6:00pm)

PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo Tickets

$21 Reserved, $13 General Admission, and $7 Youth General Admission (3 – 12)