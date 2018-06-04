MISSOULA – The Montana Supreme Court will hear the appeal of former Florence doctor who was convicted in the overdose deaths of two patients.

Chris Christensen’s attorney Josh Van de Wetering petitioned the Montana Supreme Court to accept the former pain doctor’s appeal, saying he mistakenly filed a timely notice of appeal in Hamilton District Court rather with the Montana Supreme Court. In the ruling filed Tuesday, justices gave Van de Wetering 30 days to file notice of appeal.

Dr. Chris Christensen was convicted this past winter for the deaths of two patients and for over-prescribing or mis-prescribing opioids to patients at his clinic in Florence.

Christensen was sentenced a few months ago and granted his freedom while the case was appealed. But he was arrested last week after missing a deadline for filing the appeal with the Montana Supreme Court.