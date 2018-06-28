MISSOULA – State wildlife officials are looking for information about a black bear that was recently found dead in the Snowbowl Ski Area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Chris Hamilton said the sow was shot and left on an open trail about three-quarters of a mile from the Snowbowl ski lodge.

The bear was found on Tuesday, June 19 and FWP believes the animal was likely shot in the five to seven day period before it was found.

Wardens are investigating and are looking for help from anyone who might have information about the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.