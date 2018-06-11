We may be less than two weeks away from the summer solstice, but it’s snowing here in the Treasure State. Along the Continental Divide and in the Beartooth/ Absaroka Mountains, snow is falling and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued. Snowfall will stay confined to the mountains, but later today scattered showers will move through the rest of the state. Helena and Great Falls could both see some brief afternoon showers, along with other locations in central Montana. This moisture will quickly move out, leading us into a much drier Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat of thunderstorms returns on Thursday, continuing through Saturday.
Have a great Monday!
Katie Alexander