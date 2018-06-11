We may be less than two weeks away from the summer solstice, but it’s snowing here in the Treasure State.  Along the Continental Divide and in the Beartooth/ Absaroka Mountains, snow is falling and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued.  Snowfall will stay confined to the mountains, but later today scattered showers will move through the rest of the state.  Helena and Great Falls could both see some brief afternoon showers, along with other locations in central Montana.  This moisture will quickly move out, leading us into a much drier Tuesday and Wednesday.  The threat of thunderstorms returns on Thursday, continuing through Saturday.

Have a great Monday!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

