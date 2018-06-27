BOZEMAN – Montana State University has been ranked number one for employability after graduation for universities in the Treasure State.

The employment guidance website Zippia gave MSU the ranking. Ninety percent of MSU graduates are able to secure jobs and school officials say they are very proud of this ranking.

“We always want to think that students will come to a university that will help them succeed in life,” said MSU News Service Director Michael Becker. “And that’s really the purpose of getting a university education, is to find that success later on in life and one of those measures is finding a good job. Anything that we can do to help our students is a job well done.”

Becker said the university believes this ranking was made possible by the several resources they have on campus to ensure student success.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News