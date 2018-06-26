BOZEMAN – Gallatin County has recently seen an increased need for foster parents. One of the biggest reasons for this is a rise in drug use.

There are currently only four foster parents in the Bozeman and Belgrade areas. Youth Dynamics can get anywhere from 20 referrals a week and have nowhere to place these children.

Family Development and Outreach Coordinator at Youth Dynamics Lily Hawks said, “when kids get taken out of their homes, they need a loving home to be in and so we’re just trying to make more and more homes that those kids can go into.”

Becoming a foster parent is a simple process through Youth Dynamics and could change a child’s life forever.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News