BOZEMAN – There’s new construction happening along College Street. Montana State University is currently putting in a new parking lot that will make up for the parking spaces that will be lost when the construction begins for the new residence hall.

The residence hall will be a six-story living space with 480 beds. With more students coming to the university, the demand for housing is high.

“Well, MSU is a growing university. We’re the largest university in the state with a record enrollment set many years in a row. 10 years of continuous growth, we’ve got 16,700 students on campus last fall and naturally, when the university is growing, we do need room to house our students,” said Michael Becker, MSU Director of News Services.

The construction of the residence hall will begin this fall and is expected to be complete by 2020.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News