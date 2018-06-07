MISSOULA – It’s getting easier to fly into and out of Western Montana.

American Airlines is launching daily non-stop service between Missoula International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport — as well as non-stop service between Missoula Chicago — on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to welcome American Airlines to Missoula and Western Montana today,” airport director Cris Jensen said in a news release.

”We are excited to launch service from Missoula, MT (MSO) today,’ said Billy Glunz, American Airlines director of Governmental Affairs. “We look forward to offering customers in Missoula access to our hubs in Dallas and Chicago, and the connecting opportunities they present.”

“The flights would not be possible without the investment of Missoula’s business community and partnership with the Missoula Tourism Business District and Destination Missoula,” Missoula Economic Partnership interim director Jeff Fee added.

United Airlines is also adding new seasonal daily nonstop service from Missoula to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

“This new flight is an excellent opportunity for Western Montana travelers to enjoy all the world class experiences that the Los Angeles area has to offer as well as a connection point for numerous domestic and international destinations,” Jensen said.

Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier and United airlines serve Missoula with nonstop flights are offered to 13 destinations: