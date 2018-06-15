The Montana Department of Transportation said in a press release on Friday that it is soliciting public comments on a proposal to construct new sidewalks and repair existing sidewalks in Cascade.

The project is along the west side of 3rd Street between 2nd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South, along the west side of 2nd Street between Central Avenue and 4th Avenue South, and along the south side of 3rd Avenue South between 3rd Street and 1st Street (Montana Highway 68).

Proposed work includes construction of approximately 2,500 feet of new sidewalk, curb ramps upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, spot replacement of deteriorated sidewalk, retaining walls, signing, and revegetation.

The purpose of the project is to construct sidewalks to safely route pedestrians to and from the Cascade School Complex, the Downtown Business District, and throughout the south side of Cascade.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2019, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.

No new right-of-way or utility relocations are anticipated. However, some impacts to landscaping and fencing located within the existing right-of-way is anticipated. Adjacent landowners will be contacted regarding these impacts.

The project is funded with Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternatives funds and Town of Cascade local matching funds.

For more information, contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Steve Prinzing at (406) 454-5880 or Project Design Engineer Dave Holien at (406) 444-6118. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359, or online .