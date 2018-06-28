HELENA – Eight traffic signal boxes around Helena now don vinyl wraps of original artwork by Montana artists.

The Helena Public Art Committee began the project in spring of 2017 to transform the utilitarian boxes to avoid vandalism and promote local artwork displays.

Designs were solicited through a Call for Art and top designs were purchased from artists for this project. The artists chosen were Megan Hart, Amy Jean Miller, Kelli Rochelle Lawson, Jessica Glenn, Tiffany Knopf and Kelsey Allison.

Johnny Moore, Chair of the Helena Public Art Committee, said the new installation is a step forward for public art in Helena. “We’re pleased with the original work we received, and with the commitment of the City Commission to promote public art,” said Moore.

The project was funded by the City of Helena and a donation from Friends of the Placer, Inc.

Several other cities around Montana like Bozeman and Missoula have also wrapped their traffic signal boxes in art.

The location of the Helena wrapped traffic boxes are: