GREAT FALLS- The Sun River at Simms is cresting now and it will be at above moderate flood stage through Thursday; residents can expect minor flooding all weekend.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says that the river has reached its third-highest crest ever; flood stage is 7.5 feet, and as of Wednesday morning, the river level is 10.7 feet.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, search and rescue crews were dispatched to several homes in Sun River. Overnight, officials went door to door warning people of the predicted flood stages, but it was not mandatory to evacuate.

Currently closed:

Highway 21 from Simms to Augusta

Highway 287 from Augusta airport south of town to Highway 408 to the north

High 435 from Highway 200 to Augusta

Highway 200 from Highway 279 to Highway 287

Rogers Pass

Bowman’s corner to Highway 278

Simms to Fairfield cut across

Highway 200 junction with US-287 with US-89 near Sun River

MT FWP said that the Medicine River Fishing Access Site and the Fort Shaw Fishing Access Site have been closed due to the high water. Both sites have been gated and will remain closed until the Sun River recedes and the area can be cleaned up.

The U.S. Postal Service stated that rising waters have created access issues for four area Post Offices. The following offices will be closed until further notice: Augusta 59410; Sims 59477; Fort Shaw 59477; and Sun River 59483. The mail is not at risk and is being held at the distribution center.

-Elizabeth Transue reporting for MTN