GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – We now know the official cause of what started the Sperry Chalet fire, after a National Park Service official review of the incident was released.

The review outlines the origins and growth of the Sprague Fire over three weeks, until reaching the Sperry Chalet on August 31.

The report concluded that despite firefighter’s best efforts to protect the structure, an ember entered the building near a second-story window and ignited the wooden portion.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the dormitory area, and no injures occurred as a result.

The park is now in the process of rebuilding the damaged part of the building, a project set to take place over the next two years.

Reporting by Don Fisher for MTN News