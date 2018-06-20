GREAT FALLS – Devin Michael Olson has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide in connection with the death of his wife Kayla and their child.

Court documents state that the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and that Kayla died of an acute methamphetamine overdose.

The charging documents state:”Based upon a review of all of the evidence, it is clear that Devin Michael Olson procured methamphetamine which he then distributed to Kayla Olson for one last hurrah before the birth of their child.”

According to the court documents, Olson was about eight months pregnant at the time of her death. The baby had been removed from her womb via emergency Caesarian section and airlifted to a hospital in Seattle, where the child later died.

Olson has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.