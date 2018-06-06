HELENA-One person died in a rollover crash east of Helena on June 5th.

Dispatchers received a report of a crash on Canyon Ferry Rd. just west of Vince’s Ct. around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa, the driver was headed east when the vehicle rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected.

Trooper Villa says the driver was taken to St. Peter’s Health, then to Benefis Health System in Great Falls where they died from their injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash. The victim has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.