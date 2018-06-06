The search for Ashley Loring continues, one year since she was last seen.

Loring, who also goes by Ashley Heavyrunner, was last seen in Browning in early June 2017.

The Bureau of Indians Affair is offering a $5,000 reward for information about Ashley’s disappearance.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council is also offering a $5,000 reward

If you have any information about Ashley’s whereabouts or what may have happened to her, you are asked to call BIA at 406- 338-4000, or your local law enforcement agency.

