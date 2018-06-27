(HELENA) People wanting to access the Mount Helena trailhead are having to take a detour this week, because of an ongoing construction project south of downtown Helena.

Crews have closed Reeders Village Drive to install a new water main. It’s part of the major reconstruction project on West Main Street between Reeders Village and the intersection of Grizzly Gulch and Oro Fino Gulch.

Reeders Village Drive is expected to remain closed through Thursday. People who want to get to Mount Helena can take Clarke Street to Howie Street to Adams Street.

The long-awaited Main Street project could cost a total of more than $3 million dollars. Workers are replacing the roadway, sidewalks, curbs and gutters and installing new water and sewer lines and storm drains.

Construction managers hope to have most of the work completed by September. You can find regular updates on Helena Sand and Gravel’s website and on the project Facebook page.