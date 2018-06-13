

GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls organization is hoping to raise money to help honor fallen veterans at Highland Cemetery.

The “Raise the Flag for the Holidays” committee has been working on lighting and upgrading poles for the cemetery.

Jim Porter says it took them two years to raise the money for the flag poles so the flags could fly 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And they have been able to light the flags for the last week.

But now they need to replace the two smaller poles – because of the age, the flags are not able to stay up.

“The fighting did not stop when the sun went down and these men, women, veterans that are buried here, they died fighting for the cause and fighting for our freedom. The very least we can do is make sure that they have got a flag flying over them all the time,” Porter said.

Porter says they hope to raise $17,000 for the replacements themselves and for any installation fees.

Funds can be donated to Stockman’s Bank “Raise the Flag for the Holidays” account.