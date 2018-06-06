BOZEMAN – The owlets that were rescued last week at the elementary school in Livingston have been released back into the wild.

The owlets were not old enough when they were rescued to be on their own.

The Montana Raptor Conservation center took them in to rehabilitate the pair back to full health.

Director of Operations and Development at the center Jordan Spyke says the center worked their best to get the owlets back into the wild and they were released less than one week later.

“We had a quick turn around process with those fledglings,” Spyke said. “They were in good shape and they were healthy, so we worked with a property owner to find the perfect nest for those guys and we were able to get them back out there.”

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News

