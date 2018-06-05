The iconic Beartooth Highway from Red Lodge to Cooke City opened for the season on Friday, but thanks to a high mountain storm closed again by the middle of the afternoon.

Once the weather cleared up, it opened on Saturday again and MTN took advantage of the beautiful weather on Sunday to drive over the top.

The Montana Department of Transportation cautioned drivers to watch for rock slides, icy patches and rapidly-changing weather.

Story continues below



The highway is a scenic drive with views of the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains. It also provides access to Yellowstone National Park at its northeast entrance.

For more information about the road, visit the Beartooth Highway’s Facebook page.