HELENA – 11th Avenue and Montana Avenue intersection will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 4th and June 5th.

The closure is so that work can be done on the storm sewer.

One month ago, water from excessive rain gushed out of the drain at the interchange.

Dakota Street, from 11th Ave. to 9th Ave. will also be closed for the next 4 weeks.

Beginning on Wednesday June 6th 11th Avenue will be closed from Montana Ave. to Dakota St. for two weeks.

The City of Helena says that if complications with the project arise the closures may extend.