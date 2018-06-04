GREAT FALLS – One Parkdale resident has decided to use his talents to pay it forward.

Victor Padilla has set up shop at Chowen Springs Park and will be cutting kids and homeless people’s hair at absolutely no cost.

He says confidence comes from a good haircut and he’s thankful he’s able to use his skill to help people feel good about themselves.

“Parkdale is one of the areas in town that get looked upon because they’re low-income and not a lot of people can look a certain way because they can’t afford it and I feel like I’m touching all these kids’ hearts through my hands and my clippers,” said Padilla. “Just give them a sense of responsibility and pride in the way they look at such a young age,” he said.

Padilla says he starts school to get his barber license at Salon Professional Academy this month.

He will be at the park until 8 p.m. Monday

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News