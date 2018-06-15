<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

Ace is a sweet, 7- year- old pup who gets along great with anyone! Cats, dogs, and children of all ages are no problem for this laid- back guy. He is a bit older, but that means that he’s already potty trained and knows a few tricks as well.

Does this sound like the pet for you? Ask to meet Ace outside of his kennel, where he can really show you his personality.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.