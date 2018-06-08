Pet of the Week: Pike



HELENA- Montana, meet Pike. This seven-year-old cat was recently brought in to the Humane Society after his previous owner became sick and unable to care for him.

He is looking for a new home, and he’s not very picky.

Pike gets along well with other cats, calm dogs, and calm children. While many animals get nervous having a camera in their face, Pike didn’t seem to notice or care.

He loves to chill, and feels best in calm situations. However, he is slightly overweight, so he needs to be on a diet. The ideal candidate would be able to stick to a disciplined feeding regimen for him, so he can shed those extra pounds.

Story continues below



The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.