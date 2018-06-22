Although not a big fan of the camera, Sapphire Rose is a big fan of humans.  She is a two- year- old Calico Siamese, who was brought in to the shelter as a stray.

Katie Axline-Pitman, the Cat Adoption Counselor at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, says that she’s surprised that not many people have been interested in adopting Sapphire Rose, because she’s a sweetheart.

Sapphire Rose is looking for a new home where she can be the only cat. She may get along with calm dogs as well.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is closed on Saturday, June 23 for an appointment- only spay and neuter clinic, but will be back to normal business hours on Tuesday.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.

Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

