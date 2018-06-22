<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although not a big fan of the camera, Sapphire Rose is a big fan of humans. She is a two- year- old Calico Siamese, who was brought in to the shelter as a stray.

Katie Axline-Pitman, the Cat Adoption Counselor at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, says that she’s surprised that not many people have been interested in adopting Sapphire Rose, because she’s a sweetheart.

Sapphire Rose is looking for a new home where she can be the only cat. She may get along with calm dogs as well.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is closed on Saturday, June 23 for an appointment- only spay and neuter clinic, but will be back to normal business hours on Tuesday.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.