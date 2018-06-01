<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

Everyone, meet Sophie! She was brought in to the shelter by her previous owner just over a month ago and is estimated to be around 1- 2 years old. She came in with some scarring on her neck due to her shock collar, and she is a bit reserved. But, Sophie is a sweetheart and warms up to new people after just a few minutes.

She doesn’t get along great with other animals, but she loves people and older children. If Sophie sounds like she may be a good fit for your home, ask to meet her outside! Being around all of the other dogs in the kennel doesn’t show the best of her personality. You’re sure to fall in love if you spend a few minutes playing with her!

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.