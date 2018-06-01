Everyone, meet Sophie! She was brought in to the shelter by her previous owner just over a month ago and is estimated to be around 1- 2 years old.  She came in with some scarring on her neck due to her shock collar, and she is a bit reserved.  But, Sophie is a sweetheart and warms up to new people after just a few minutes.

She doesn’t get along great with other animals, but she loves people and older children.  If Sophie sounds like she may be a good fit for your home, ask to meet her outside!  Being around all of the other dogs in the kennel doesn’t show the best of her personality. You’re sure to fall in love if you spend a few minutes playing with her!

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.

Previous articleRain Continues to Move Through Montana, Clearing Out For The Weekend
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY