This pair of pups is inseparable. These two Husky-mixes have lived their whole lives together, and are looking for a home where they can stay together. They love to play with each other and with humans but are not ready to live with other cats or dogs just yet.

This weekend, the Humane Society is hosting a “Bone-anza” adoption event, where all adult dog adoption fees will be just 50 dollars, while senior dog adoptions are only 25 dollars. Valentino and Panda Bear are both senior dogs, which makes this weekend a great opportunity to meet them if you’re interested!

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.