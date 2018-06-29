This pair of pups is inseparable. These two Husky-mixes have lived their whole lives together, and are looking for a home where they can stay together.  They love to play with each other and with humans but are not ready to live with other cats or dogs just yet.

This weekend, the Humane Society is hosting a “Bone-anza” adoption event, where all adult dog adoption fees will be just 50 dollars, while senior dog adoptions are only 25 dollars.  Valentino and Panda Bear are both senior dogs, which makes this weekend a great opportunity to meet them if you’re interested!

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.

Previous articleScattered Showers To End This Week
Next articleInterior Department’s inspector general looking into Zinke land deal in Whitefish
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY