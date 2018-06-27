<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Opheim Montana rodeo usually begins with a parade, and this one was no different, albeit small in size compared to larger cities.

This year’s Opheim Rodeo honored the memory of Mr. Ray Brandt, long-time resident and aficionado of the rodeo sports, who passed away in March of this year.

After the parade everyone drove over to the rodeo stadium and filtered in where the cowboys and cowgirls were waiting for the show to begin.

At precisely 1:00 PM the riders came out with the American Flag proudly waving in the gentle breeze, followed by the Canadian flag, then the Montana State flag.

The riders stopped in front of the grandstand and the national anthems were sung then it was no-holds-barred for the show.

All in all, it was a grand display of horsemanship and riding ability, with the livestock winning most of the events.

No physical injuries were reported – unless you include those done to the riders’ pride by not going the 8 seconds required.

A great American day for a northern Montana town.

Article and photos from Frank and Lin Vargo