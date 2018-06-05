JEFFERSON CITY — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) advises drivers to plan extra time for travel this summer as a washed-out culvert and segment of Interstate 15 south of Jefferson City is rebuilt.

In mid-May, heavy spring rain and snowmelt runoff washed out a culvert structure located underneath the interstate at Prickly Pear Creek.

Damage from the washout will require a full replacement of the culvert, and roadway repairs to both the northbound and southbound sides of I-15.

I-15 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction for about 1/2 mile between Jefferson City and Boulder. Both north and south-bound traffic travel on the same side of I-15.

Lane closures, width restrictions, and speed limit reductions will remain in place for several weeks as MDT surveys and assess the damage, and prepares long-term plans to address the issue.

“Now that the emergency actions are complete, the roadway is stabilized, and a replacement culvert has been ordered, MDT has to prepare the design plans and necessary permitting to replace the culvert,” said MDT Design Project Manager Tyrel Murfitt. “We expect most of the construction will take place later in the summer.”

As repairs are made throughout the summer, drivers can expect:

• Lanes are restricted 24/7 on I-15 between Jefferson City and Boulder.

• Crossover traffic patterns are in place on I-15 in the work zone through late summer as crews replace the culvert structure.

• Speed limits are substantially reduced in the work zone.

• Limited worker visibility on the project site until the project is released for construction.

MDT asks the community to check www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/to see if construction or bad weather causes any unscheduled closures of I-15 in the work zone.