BUTTE – Plans on a design for a new building for Butte’s mining museum are underway.

Staff from Mosaic Architecture out of Helena were at the World Museum of Mining in Butte Wednesday to come up with a design for a new main building at the museum dedicated to Butte’s mining history. The group learned about the museum’s needs and took comments from staff and volunteers.

“I think we are trying to identify what all the needs are, what some of the problems the museum is facing in terms of facilities are and come up with a concept to address those that’s dynamic, that’s exciting, that really focuses on the mission of the museum and helps them move that forward for the next 50 years hopefully,” said Jeff Downhour of Mosaic Architecture.

Once a design is in place, the museum will have to raise the estimated $2.5 million for constructing the new building.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News