BOZEMAN – There’s trouble on the playground. And it might not be what you think it is.

Recently, older children have been getting stuck in the smaller swings at the playground.

Gallatin County 911 has received three calls in the past month due to a child needing to be extracted from a swing.

This is something the Bozeman Fire Department has never seen before and they aren’t exactly sure why kids have this sudden curiosity.

“They’re kids and they’re looking to have fun and that’s part of it,” Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said. “We hope the parents are watching. There are directions on a lot of those swings that will tell you weight limit or the size limit or even an age limit for some of these swing sets or playgrounds that are out there in the park system. And if you’ve got questions always ask. Our park system has some great employees who are always available to answer questions if you’re unsure.”

The Fire Department is hoping kids stay safe through the rest of the summer while using the parks in Gallatin County.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News