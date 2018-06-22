MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is looking for help in verifying the welfare of Jermain Charlo of Dixon.

Authorities say that Charlo — who uses the nickname Liz — is a Native American in her early 20’s who stands 5’8* tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen in the Orange Street and South 5th Street area — near the area of the Orange Street Food Farm — at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 16th.

Charlo was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with a brown Under Armour pullover, tan baseball cap and cowboy boots at the time of her disappearance. She has a flower tattoo on her chest and a deer tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

Anyone who has seen Charlo is asked to contact the Missoula Police Detective Mitch Lang at (406) 552-6300 or Flathead Tribal Police Officer Orcino Walker at (406) 675-4700.

“Her family has not heard from her since last weekend are very concerned about her well-being,” the Missoula Police Department stated in a Facebook post.