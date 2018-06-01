POLSON – Several arrests have been made as part of a drug investigation in Polson.

Polson Police Sgt. George Simpson says that over the last month the department conducted a short-term drug investigation as part of our Drug Endangered Children Initiative.

Some of the evidence seized during the probe include methamphetamine, marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Five adults were charged as a result of the investigation on charges ranging from criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal child endangerment, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and five outstanding unrelated warrants, according to Sgt, Simpson.

Authorities began the investigation after receiving tips from the community with Sgt. Simpson saying the execution of three residential search warrants located in various parts of Polson.

Flathead Tribal Police assisted in the investigations.