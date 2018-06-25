Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks maintains a page on Facebook to keep people aware of recent grizzly bear sightings and incidents along and east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

Recent updates include:

Yearling grizzly reported south-east of Collins on Saturday.

Grizzly bear cub-of-the-year died from collision with motor vehicle late last night on HWY 44 west of Dupuyer creek.

Single large bear reported east of I-15 along Marias River.

Female bear and two youngsters observed mid-morning (6/20) off messenger road near the Dry Fork.

Small lone bear observed East of I-15 along the Teton River at 13:30 today (6/19)

The page is called the Montana FWP Prairie Bear Monitor at Facebook.

The “About” section states: This MT FWP facebook page is dedicated to providing information on the monitoring and management of grizzly bears across the north-central Montana prairie. Please report grizzly sightings and conflicts here or more immediately by phone (450-1097).